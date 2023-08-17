Quick survey of trees along Shimla roads needed

The authorities concerned should carry out a quick survey of trees along the roads in Shimla to see which of these have become unstable due to the rains and landslide. The fear of such trees falling down anytime is causing a lot of anxiety to those driving or even walking on the roads. Devender, shimla
Unsafe buildings near school
The unsafe buildings right above the landslide-hit slope near St Edwards School is causing a lot of anxiety to parents of schoolchildren. The school should not reopen unless the landslide hit slope is considered secure as it's a threat to the safety of the children. Tara, Shimla
Stray dogs pose threat to commuters
The way towards Auckland School from Lakkar Bazaar has too many stray dogs. One is quite fearful while walking on this road because of the presence of so many stray dogs. The authorities concerned should look into the menace. Raman, Shimla
