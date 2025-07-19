Quiz contest on official statistics

The National Statistics Office (Field Operations Division), Shimla on Friday organised “Anvesha 2.0,” a nationwide quiz competition on official statistics, to mark the completion of 75 years of the National Sample Survey (NSS). The event was held at Rajiv Gandhi Government Degree College, Chaura Maidan, Shimla.

Nearly 50 students from various city-based colleges took part in the quiz. The first prize was clinched by Khushboo Chauhan and Harshita Sharma from Government College, Sanjauli (Centre of Excellence). The duo received a cash prize of Rs 10,000, a trophy and gold medals.

Harsh and Sakshi Thakur, also from Government College, Sanjauli, secured the second position, while Ankia and Sonia from University College of Business Studies bagged the third place.