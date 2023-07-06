Quiz on financial literacy organised in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 5

A state-level quiz on financial literacy was organised today at the Gaiety Theatre here under the aegis of the Reserve Bank of India.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who was the chief guest, said, “Financial literacy lays a foundation for understanding the concepts of earning, saving, spending, investing and crediting, which, in turn, helps an individual in making sound decisions.”

“Being financially-literate allows a person to be better prepared for financial roadblocks and decreases the chances of personal economic distress,” he added. He urged the participants to adopt an approach that could contribute towards building a financially inclusive society.