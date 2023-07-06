Quiz on financial literacy organised in Shimla

Shimla, July 5
A state-level quiz on financial literacy was organised today at the Gaiety Theatre here under the aegis of the Reserve Bank of India.
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who was the chief guest, said, “Financial literacy lays a foundation for understanding the concepts of earning, saving, spending, investing and crediting, which, in turn, helps an individual in making sound decisions.”
“Being financially-literate allows a person to be better prepared for financial roadblocks and decreases the chances of personal economic distress,” he added. He urged the participants to adopt an approach that could contribute towards building a financially inclusive society.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs
Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...
Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks
NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...
18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play
NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...