Quiz organised at AIIMS-Bilaspur

Hamirpur, April 8
A quiz on the theme “Our planet, our health” was organised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bilaspur on World Health Day yesterday by the Department of Community and Family Medicine. There were four rounds in the contest. As many as six teams of MBBS students participated in the quiz. Winners of the competition were awarded prizes and certificates. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI
CJI makes comment while hearing assets case against former I...
Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court
Strict regime has become essential because of past experienc...
Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow
9-month gap must after 2nd dose
RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high
7.2% GDP growth projection | 7.8% RBI’s previous estimate