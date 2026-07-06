‘Rabid’ stray dog attacks 15 in Paprola, triggers panic

Panic gripped the area after a stray dog, suspected to be rabid, reportedly attacked 15 persons in different parts of Paprola town and along Uttrala Road on Saturday.

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The injured were rushed to Baijnath Civil Hospital for treatment and anti-rabies vaccination. However, residents alleged that the hospital had no anti-rabies vaccine in stock, forcing several victims to buy the vaccine from private medical stores, adding to their inconvenience and financial burden.

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Baijnath SDM Sankalp Gautam said efforts were underway to trace and capture the dog, while the local administration was closely monitoring the situation.

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Residents have been advised to immediately report any sighting of the aggressive dog to the authorities. They also claimed the suspected rabid animal had attacked other stray dogs and livestock, raising fears of rabies spreading in the area. They demanded immediate intervention by the Health Department and the Municipal Council to ensure an adequate supply of anti-rabies vaccines at government hospitals and to launch a coordinated drive to capture the dog.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing stray dog menace in the town. Residents urged the authorities to take swift and effective measures to prevent similar incidents and strengthen stray animal management in the region.

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Health officials advised anyone bitten or scratched by the dog to wash the wound immediately with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes and seek medical attention without delay, stressing that timely post-exposure treatment is critical to preventing rabies.

Former Baijnath Municipal Council vice-president Mukesh Sharma said efforts to capture the dog were continuing, but it had not been caught till late Saturday evening.

He appealed to residents to remain vigilant, avoid venturing out alone where possible, and exercise caution until the animal is safely captured.