Rabies Risk Rising in Shimla: IGMC study flags surge in dog and monkey bites, public awareness gaps, weak animal control measures

With incidents of dog and monkey bites becoming common in Shimla, a study by the Department of Community Medicine at IGMC has flagged gaps in the city’s rabies prevention system. The researchers have attributed the risk to poor public awareness, shortage of manpower and infrastructure and inadequate animal control measures.

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The mixed-methods study, conducted between December 2024 and November 2025, covered 422 animal-bite victims and included interviews with healthcare workers, veterinary staff and residents. The research team comprising Prof Dineshwar Dhadwal, Associate Prof Anjali Mahajan and Junior Resident Dr Anuj Kaushal found monkey bites accounted for 36 per cent of all reported cases. The researchers pointed out the monkey sterilisation programme has remained suspended for two years due to lack of funds, resulting in a sharp increase in the monkey population. They also identified veterinary understaffing, limited and animal birth control activities as major obstacles in tackling the problem.

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The study also highlighted poor awareness among bite victims regarding immediate first aid and treatment. It found that only 27 per cent of victims washed their wounds with soap and water for the recommended 15 minutes, while 37 per cent failed to complete the full anti-rabies vaccination schedule.

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Researchers observed that many people considered scratches and minor bites from pets, puppies, cats and other small animals to be harmless, often delaying treatment or skipping vaccination altogether. They described this as a process of normalisation, where prolonged exposure to animals leads people to underestimate the risk. “However, the seemingly trivial cuts and bruises may represent one of the greatest threats because they often escape appropriate medical attention,” Prof Dhadwal said.

To strengthen rabies control, the researchers have recommended constituting a District Rabies Control Committee under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner to bring together the Health Department, Municipal Corporation, Animal Husbandry, Forest and Wildlife departments under the ‘One Health’ approach. They have also called for immediate resumption of monkey sterilisation, expansion of dog sterilisation and mass vaccination programmes, and filling up vacant veterinary posts.

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The study stressed the need for greater public awareness on proper wound washing, prompt medical attention after every bite or scratch, uninterrupted availability of vaccines and rabies immunoglobulin, stronger counselling at anti-rabies clinics and reminder systems to improve vaccination completion. It also recommended using hospital bite data to identify hotspots for targeted sterilisation and vaccination drives, saying that sustained preventive measures and better interdepartmental coordination are essential to prevent rabies.