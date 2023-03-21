Race competition at Jogindernagar today

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 20

A district-level long and middle distance running competition will be organised tromorrow at the sub-sports centre at Jogindernagar in Mandi district.

Mandi Youth Services and Sports Officer Jagdish Niak said the race organised by the District Youth Services and Sports Department would start at 10 am on March 21.

There will be 3000-metre race for boys and girls in the age between 13 and 15 years and 5000-m race for adolescents aged between 16 and 19 years. “Runners who secure the first three positions in each competition will be eligible to participate in the state-level race on March 25 in Bilaspur district,” said Niak.

He said that cash prizes of Rs 6,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 will be given to the first, second and third winners, respectively, in the district-level competition. The first, second and third winners in the state-level race competition will be awarded Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 8,000, respectively. He encouraged students in the given age groups to actively take part in the district-level race on Tuesday.