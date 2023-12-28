Race for DGP’s post hots up

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 27

Even as the state government is yet to shift Sanjay Kundu, Director General of Police (DGP), as per the High Court orders, the race for the top police post has already begun.

On Tuesday, the High Court had asked the state government to shift Kundu and Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kangra, on some other post to ensure that they do not get an opportunity to influence investigation in a complaint filed by a Kangra businessman.

With Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being away to Delhi to attend a meeting with the central leadership, the decision on the new DGP could take some time. Moreover, he will be going to Nagpur tomorrow to attend a Congress meeting. Kundu, a 1989-batch IPS officer, is due to retire in April 2024, but the state government has been left with no option but to give him some other post.

It will be interesting to see if the Chief Minister makes the appointment to the top police post by honouring seniority or by picking an officer of his choice even if it means superseding some officers. Also, the government will have to prepare a panel of the seniormost officers, eligible for the post.

At present, Tapan Deka, a 1988-batch officer, who is senior to Kundu, serves as the Director, Intelligence Bureau. So his return to Himachal is totally ruled out. As such, Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, who belongs to the same 1989 batch as Kundu and has returned to Himachal from central deputation, is being considered as the frontrunner for the DGP post in case the government decides to honour seniority in the appointment.

Next in seniority is a 1990-batch IPS officer, Shyam Bhagat Negi, who is currently on a central deputation, serving in the Cabinet secretariat. Hailing from Kinnaur district, he could be keen to return to his home state in case he is made the DGP. Next in seniority is Atul Verma, a 1991 batch IPS officer, followed by Anurag Garg of the 1993 batch, who is currently on a central deputation. Also of the 1993 batch is Ritwick Rudra, who is serving in Delhi on central deputation.

Next in line of seniority form the 1994 batch are Rakesh Aggarwal and ZH Zaidi. Following them are three 1996 batch officers, Satwant Atwal, Ajay Kumar and Abhishek Trivedi.

The Frontrunners

