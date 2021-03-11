Rachna Gupta is HPPSC head, three appointed members

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 17

Dr Rachna Gupta, Member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), was today appointed Chairperson of the commission.

The state government also issued the notification for the filling three vacant posts of members in the commission. The three persons appointed members are IAS Officer Rakesh Sharma, who today sought superannuation, Col Rajesh Kumar Sharma (retd) and Prof Om Prakash Sharma. The oath of the Chairperson and members will take place tomorrow.

Dr Gupta’s term as member of the HPPSC was to end in January 2023. Her appointment will be for a period of six years or till the age of 62, whichever is earlier.

Dr Gupta, before assuming the post of member HPPSC, was editor of a vernacular daily. The term of Chairperson of the HPPSC Dr Ajay Kumar got over on August 6. All the other three posts of members had also been lying vacant.