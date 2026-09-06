Radhakrishnan took Indian intellectual tradition on global stage: Prof Chaturvedi

Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), today paid tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, saying that the great teacher, philosopher and educationist played an important role in placing the Indian intellectual tradition on the global stage.

Delivering the presidential address at a Teachers’ Day celebration, he said Radhakrishnan’s life represented an outstanding synthesis of Indian education, philosophy and the pursuit of knowledge. Highlighting Radhakrishnan’s association with the establishment of the IIAS, Prof Chaturvedi said Teachers’ Day was significant for the institute not merely as an important national observance, but also as an occasion linked to its intellectual heritage and the memory of its Founder-President.

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He further emphasised the importance of independent thinking, dialogue and the continuous pursuit of knowledge in higher education and advanced study.

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“This day holds particular significance for the IIAS as both Teachers’ Day and the intellectual heritage of the institute are closely connected with the personality and legacy of Dr Radhakrishnan. The ideals established by him in education, philosophy and advanced study continue to inspire independent and deeper intellectual discourse,” he said.

Professor S Ranganath, fellow, IIAS, while referring to the life and personality of Dr Radhakrishnan, highlighted his philosophical thought, dedication to education and efforts to connect the Indian knowledge tradition with global intellectual discourse. He said Radhakrishnan’s life exemplified how the role of a teacher could extend far beyond the confines of the classroom to contribute to the intellectual development of society and the nation.

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Professor Brijendra Pandey, fellow, IIAS, who delivered a special lecture, highlighted the historical and intellectual significance of Teachers’ Day and recalled Dr Radhakrishnan’s contribution. Referring to Radhakrishnan’s philosophical outlook and ideas on education, he emphasised the need to connect knowledge with life and society. Recalling Dr Radhakrishnan’s role as Founder-President of the IIAS, he said the purpose of advanced study extended beyond academic specialisation to encourage independent thought, dialogue and wider human concerns.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered by those present to Dr Radhakrishnan’s portrait. The programme was attended by National Fellows, Tagore Fellows, Fellows, IUC Associates, Section Heads and other members of the institute.