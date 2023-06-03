Radiologist at Kaza for 4 days, Kullu patients suffer

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 2

The lone radiologist of the Kullu Regional Hospital has been sent on deputation to Kaza for four days. The medical officer will be sent on deputation for the first four days of each month, hampering the ultrasound facilities here.

Dr Naresh Chand, Medical Superintendent, Kullu Regional Hospital, said “The radiologist has been told to provide service in Kaza for the first four days of each month. The medical officer will serve in the Kullu hospital during the rest of the days. The ultrasound facility is being provided via an ultrasonologist.”

Before radiologist Dr Padam Negi joined on April 1, the post of radiologist was lying vacant since October 2022. Earlier, the post was lying vacant from November 2021. A radiologist joined on July 29, 2022, but was again transferred after two months. The hospital management had recommenced the ultrasound facility only for antenatal mothers through an ultrasonologist on January 28. Therefore, the general ultrasound facility in the hospital was available only for four months in the past 19 months.

Patients coming to the Kullu hospital to get the ultrasound done during these days have to return disappointed because the facility is not available. Pooja, who came here to get the ultrasound done, says she was given the test date about a month ago. However on reaching here, she found that the radiologist had gone to Kaza and the ultrasound could not be done.

Another patient Preeti said it was necessary to have two radiologists here to cope with the pressure of patients. She said when the ultrasound could be done within hours in private institutions, why such facility couldn’t be provided in government institutions.