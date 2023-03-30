Radiologist to be hired for Manali civil hospital

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 29

An ultrasound machine that has been lying defunct at the Civil Hospital in Manali for many years due to the lack of a radiologist will be put to use again. The Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) has decided to deploy a radiologist at the hospital twice a week for the purpose.

At a meeting of the RKS in Manali on Tuesday, several important decisions were taken. RKS chairman and Manali SDM Raman Sharma said discussions were held on increasing facilities at the hospital. He said for years, the ultrasound machine provided to the Manali hospital had been gathering dust.

He said, “It was decided at the meeting that the committee would make arrangements at the hospital to get ultrasound scans done at least two days a week and a radiologist would be appointed temporarily at a private level.”

He said a proposal would be sent to the government regarding the posting of an anaesthetist at the hospital and if needed, it would be arranged by the committee. He said, “Keeping in view the security of the hospital, the deployment of a home guard at night was also being considered.”