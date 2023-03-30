Radiologist to be hired for Manali civil hospital

Kullu, March 29
An ultrasound machine that has been lying defunct at the Civil Hospital in Manali for many years due to the lack of a radiologist will be put to use again. The Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) has decided to deploy a radiologist at the hospital twice a week for the purpose.
At a meeting of the RKS in Manali on Tuesday, several important decisions were taken. RKS chairman and Manali SDM Raman Sharma said discussions were held on increasing facilities at the hospital. He said for years, the ultrasound machine provided to the Manali hospital had been gathering dust.
He said, “It was decided at the meeting that the committee would make arrangements at the hospital to get ultrasound scans done at least two days a week and a radiologist would be appointed temporarily at a private level.”
He said a proposal would be sent to the government regarding the posting of an anaesthetist at the hospital and if needed, it would be arranged by the committee. He said, “Keeping in view the security of the hospital, the deployment of a home guard at night was also being considered.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...