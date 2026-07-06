Rafting in Beas suspended due to adverse weather in Kullu district

Adventure tourism activities in the district have come to a standstill due to inclement weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla centre, has forecast continued monsoon activity with possibilities of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Kullu district and other parts of the state. In response, the Tourism Department has temporarily suspended all rafting activities in the Beas in Kullu.

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The ban has been implemented with immediate effect at designated rafting points from Raison to Bajaura. Tourism operators have also voluntarily stopped their activities in compliance with the directive. District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO) Rohit Sharma has issued instructions to all rafting associations and operators to refrain from rafting activities at any site in the district until further notice.

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Sharma said, “Given the adverse weather conditions and the increased water flow in the river, prioritising safety is essential.” He added that continuous rainfall has significantly raised the water level of the Beas and the water has become extremely turbid, making rafting operations highly unsafe. All river activities have been temporarily suspended until further orders.

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He said that, even otherwise, most adventure sports remain suspended from July 15 to September 15 every year due to the rainy season. This seasonal restriction is a standard safety protocol followed in the region.

The Tourism Department and the district administration have issued a stern warning that violators disregarding the orders will face legal action under the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development and Registration Act-2002 and the Himachal Pradesh River Rafting Rules-2005.

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Tourists visiting the region have been advised to check weather updates and official announcements before planning any adventure activities. The Tourism Department has assured the stakeholders that rafting operations will resume promptly once weather conditions improve and the river flow returns to safe levels.