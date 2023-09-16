Rafting in Kullu to resume today

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 15

The technical committee to regulate river rafting has given a green signal to carry out commercial rafting from tomorrow after inspecting the approved sites following the floods.

Avinash Negi, the head of the committee and Director of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, said the inspection was being carried out for the past three days and all the approved stretches were found suitable.

The director said that the two-month long ban on rafting due to the rainy season will end today and the tourists can enjoy rafting from tomorrow in the approved stretches.

There are more than 450 rafts, 400 guides, 115 agencies registered in Raison, Babeli and Pirdi. Rafting attracts a large number of tourists to Kullu and thousands of people are associated with this business.

