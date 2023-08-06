Rag-picker washed away in Beas waters

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 5

A rag-picker was washed away in the Beas at Patlikuhal in Kullu district today. According to the police, the victim was collecting scrap near the banks of the Beas at Patlikuhal when he slipped into it and was swept away.

People standing on the opposite side of the river captured the entire incident on their mobile phones and circulated the videos on social media. The youth can be seen in the videos struggling for life for a few minutes. He could not swim out of the river to safety.

