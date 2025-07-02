Ragas, resonance & brain IIT scientists decode India’s ancient musical medicine

In a remarkable fusion of heritage and high-tech neuroscience, researchers at IIT-Mandi and IIT-Kanpur have uncovered compelling scientific evidence supporting what Indian sages, saints and musicians have long believed: music, especially Indian classical ragas, has the power to transform the human mind.

Published in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, the study—led by IIT-Mandi Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera—marks the first neuroscientific mapping of how specific Indian ragas influence brain function, paving the way for a new era in music-based mental wellness.

When melodies meet microstates

Using EEG microstate analysis—a method that tracks the brain’s fast-changing electrical patterns—the study observed how different ragas altered neural activity in 40 individuals. These “microstates” are fleeting brain signatures associated with emotional regulation, focus, and spontaneous thought. “This is the first time Indian classical music has been studied with such high-resolution neuroscience,” said Prof Behera. “The implications are not just intriguing—they’re transformative.”

Indian ragas stir same emotions globally

In a parallel study with Western listeners, the team found strikingly similar neural responses, proving that the impact of these ragas is not limited to cultural familiarity. The emotions they invoke—and the brain pathways they activate—are universal.

“This tells us that Indian classical music taps into fundamental human experiences,” said Dr Gupta. “Its effects are not bound by geography or language.”

From concert halls to clinics

This research could revolutionise how we treat stress, ADHD, anxiety, and burnout—without pills or invasive treatments. Imagine playing Raga Darbari before an exam or intense work session to sharpen focus. Or listening to Raga Jogiya during therapy or reflection to stabilise emotional swings.

Prof Braj Bhushan of IIT Kanpur calls it a fusion of “ancient sonic wisdom and modern scientific rigor.” He adds, “This is more than research—it’s a call to rediscover our own cultural treasures for mental well-being.”

The future of therapy may sound like a raga

As mental health becomes a global concern, the study offers hope through an age-old tradition: personalized, raga-based music therapy. It may not be long before playlists replace prescriptions and neuroscience meets Natyashastra in the treatment room. In a world seeking solace, Indian classical music may prove to be the most timeless prescription of all—music not just for entertainment, but for enlightenment.