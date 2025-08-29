DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Raging Ravi cuts off Kangra village, buildings swept away

Raging Ravi cuts off Kangra village, buildings swept away

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Government buildings submerged at Bada Bhangal village in Kangra district. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Flashfloods in the Ravi have caused large-scale destruction in Bada Bhangal, a remote tribal village in the Dhauladhar ranges of Kangra district. The floods washed away almost all government buildings and severely damaged critical infrastructure.

Advertisement

Situated at an altitude of 7,800 ft, the village is accessible only on foot through treacherous high-altitude passes. Currently, both approaches -- the Thamsar Pass (4,700 m) and the Kalihani Pass (4,800 m) -- have been rendered dangerous or completely impassable.

Mansa Ram Bhangalia, sarpanch of Bada Bhangal, told The Tribune that the village had been completely cut off, with all pedestrian trekking routes blocked. “More than 300 residents are stranded in the village, while at least 150 shepherds and hundreds of goats, sheep and cattle are marooned on high pastures,” he said.

Advertisement

The floodwaters destroyed key government structures, including panchayat ghar, government primary and high school buildings, civil supplies store, ayurvedic dispensary and two bridges over the river. Essential stocks of ration and medicine stored in these buildings were also swept away.

Mansa Ram warned that several houses were now at the risk of collapse due to severe erosion along the riverbanks, which has washed away land over a 5-km stretch. The main access route to the village has suffered extensive damage, further isolating the area.

Advertisement

Known for its inaccessibility, Bada Bhangal typically remains cut off for nearly six months each year due to snow and harsh weather. The village has no motorable road or healthcare facility and access requires a three-day foot trek.

The panchayat has requested an immediate aerial survey under the Baijnath SDM and pleaded for relief measures. It cautioned that any delay could worsen the crisis as residents now face acute shortages of food and medicine.

The tribal village is dominated by the Gaddi community --nomadic pastoralists who have sustained a traditional mountain lifestyle for centuries. For them, these summer months are crucial for grazing their livestock in the high-altitude pastures.

Bada Bhangal remains one of the last strongholds of Himalayan pastoralism, a centuries-old way of life that is now increasingly threatened by climate change, infrastructural neglect and extreme weather conditions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts