Raging Ravi cuts off Kangra village, buildings swept away

Flashfloods in the Ravi have caused large-scale destruction in Bada Bhangal, a remote tribal village in the Dhauladhar ranges of Kangra district. The floods washed away almost all government buildings and severely damaged critical infrastructure.

Situated at an altitude of 7,800 ft, the village is accessible only on foot through treacherous high-altitude passes. Currently, both approaches -- the Thamsar Pass (4,700 m) and the Kalihani Pass (4,800 m) -- have been rendered dangerous or completely impassable.

Mansa Ram Bhangalia, sarpanch of Bada Bhangal, told The Tribune that the village had been completely cut off, with all pedestrian trekking routes blocked. “More than 300 residents are stranded in the village, while at least 150 shepherds and hundreds of goats, sheep and cattle are marooned on high pastures,” he said.

The floodwaters destroyed key government structures, including panchayat ghar, government primary and high school buildings, civil supplies store, ayurvedic dispensary and two bridges over the river. Essential stocks of ration and medicine stored in these buildings were also swept away.

Mansa Ram warned that several houses were now at the risk of collapse due to severe erosion along the riverbanks, which has washed away land over a 5-km stretch. The main access route to the village has suffered extensive damage, further isolating the area.

Known for its inaccessibility, Bada Bhangal typically remains cut off for nearly six months each year due to snow and harsh weather. The village has no motorable road or healthcare facility and access requires a three-day foot trek.

The panchayat has requested an immediate aerial survey under the Baijnath SDM and pleaded for relief measures. It cautioned that any delay could worsen the crisis as residents now face acute shortages of food and medicine.

The tribal village is dominated by the Gaddi community --nomadic pastoralists who have sustained a traditional mountain lifestyle for centuries. For them, these summer months are crucial for grazing their livestock in the high-altitude pastures.

Bada Bhangal remains one of the last strongholds of Himalayan pastoralism, a centuries-old way of life that is now increasingly threatened by climate change, infrastructural neglect and extreme weather conditions.