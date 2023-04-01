Rahul Gandhi disqualified for asking questions on Adani: Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 31

State Congress president Pratibha Singh today alleged that the BJP was targeting Rahul Gandhi because he had asked uncomfortable questions from the Central Government regarding industrialist Gautam Adani.

Pratibha, while addressing mediapersons here, said that just nine days after Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament, the defamation case against him was started again. She added, “The hearing in the case began on February 27 and the trial court convicted Rahul Gandhi on March 23 and handed him the maximum sentence of two years. Within 24 hours of the verdict, the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi was cancelled. This is the first time that an MP has been awarded the maximum punishment in a defamation case.”

Pratibha said, “When Rahul Gandhi wanted to clarify his position in the House on his statement given abroad, he was not given a chance to speak.” She alleged that the BJP government was stifling democracy.

