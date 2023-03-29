Rahul disqualified for asking questions: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today criticised the BJP over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Congress ideology Rahul Gandhi represents the Congress ideology. You can’t wipe out an ideology. — Sukhvinder Sukhu, Chief Minister

“Rahul Gandhi has been asking the BJP from where Rs 20,000 crore came as investment in the Adani Group. He had been questioning their relationship with Adani. Those in power don’t want anyone to speak against them,” said Sukhu while interacting with mediapersons at the Haryana Congress office in Chandigarh.

He said, “Whenever the Opposition is suppressed, democracy gets weakened. Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Yatra as the country’s institutions were being demolished. Those in power are misusing the ED and the CBI against political rivals. Any party that raises its voice against the BJP is targeted.”

Sukhu said, “The issue is where Rahul Gandhi had made the speech (Kolar, Karnataka) and where BJP MLA Purnesh Modi filed the case. He had not uttered anything against Purnesh Modi but within 24 hours of his conviction, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.”

He said, “What is important today is to say what is right and what is wrong. We will continue to agitate. We will continue to awaken people… regional parties have to see what can happen with the top Congress leader can happen to them, too.”