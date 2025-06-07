BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Modi government and the Indian Army over 'Operation Sandoor.' He criticised Gandhi for doing so at a time when a delegation of Indian Parliament members was visiting several countries to present India’s position on Pakistan’s role in sponsoring terrorism.

Advertisement

He criticised Rahul's remarks that the Modi government was pressurised by the Trump administration to broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Thakur also accused Gandhi of helping Pakistan's propaganda by claiming that the government succumbed to US influence. He said that Rahul Gandhi's approach was negative against the interests of the nation as by passing such remarks, Rahul was strengthening Pakistan’s voice at the international level. He said, "Rahul Gandhi is speaking Pakistan's language."

Advertisement

Thakur was a part of the parliamentary delegation that went to many countries to expose Pakistan’s support for terrorism at the global level and to spread New Delhi’s message of 'zero tolerance' against terrorism.

He reached Kangra Airport on Saturday after returning back from the trip. Here, on the home turf, he was warmly welcomed by the local BJP workers.

Advertisement

Talking to the media persons at the airport, he said that all the political parties stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the government over 'Operation Sandoor' but Gandhi's remarks were not in good taste.

"The Congress needs to introspect over the behaviour and Rahul’s remarks at a time when the country stands united against terrorism," he said while adding that Rahul's politics has become negative.

Thakur said that it was unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi and some Congress leaders were criticising India and the Indian Army. Rahul's statements give strength to Pakistan, which it uses in its favour on international forums. This is unfortunate for the country.

Taking a personal jibe at Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Rahul's pain is that he is out of power, but the sad part is that he doesn't stand with the country."

At the same time, Thakur gave a strong message to Pakistan on the issue of terrorism. He said that it was necessary to give a befitting reply to the terrorist attacks sponsored by Pakistan. Now if any terrorist activity takes place, Pakistan will get a stricter response, he said.

On Pakistan's offer of talks on the water issue, Thakur said India will not be ready until the country completely eliminates terrorist bases from its land.

On the recent stampede incident at Chinnaswamy Stadium, he said that there should be a high-level investigation into it. "It is necessary to find out the reasons that led to this unfortunate incident so that lives are not in danger in the future," he added.