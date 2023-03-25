Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification murder of democracy: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 24

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said in the Assembly that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Lok Sabha MP was the murder of democracy.

He said, “Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification shows that the BJP is feeling threatened by his growing popularity, as he had got an overwhelming response to his pad yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.” The BJP hatched a political conspiracy to check Rahul Gandhi’s growing popularity not realising that he had made a place in the hearts of the people of India, he added.

Sukhu said that Indira Gandhi, too, was disqualified from the Lok Sabha but she came back with a thumping majority. “The BJP has unleashed a political vendetta for petty political gains but the people of India have understood its designs and will give it a befitting reply,” he added.

The Chief Minister said, “The BJP is mistaken that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification is its big achievement, as the entire Congress and the people of India are with him in his fight to save democracy. Rahul ji is a symbol of the Congress ideology, as he has been fighting for the unity and integrity of the country.”

Sukhu said that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification was tantamount to the murder of democracy and the Congress would make people aware about it.

State Congress president Pratibha Singh said that the decision to disqualify Rahul Gandhi was unfortunate and was taken in haste. “The Congress will not buckle under such dictatorial and vindictive attitude of the BJP and will fight back,” she added.

Former Congress president Kuldeep Rathore said, “The BJP is fearful of Rahul Gandhi’s rising popularity and so got him disqualified from the Lok Sabha. A political conspiracy was hatched to disqualify Rahul Gandhi though he got time to go into appeal before a higher court.”

He said that Rahul Gandhi had been disqualified as he had raised uncomfortable questions in the interest of the country and its citizens. “The action has been taken with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party led by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri held a protest outside the Vidhan Sabha. They raised slogans against the Centre and the BJP, pledging “support to their leader in his fight to protect democracy”.

Oppn remarks expunged