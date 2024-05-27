Rahul Gandhi lying about Agnipath scheme: Kangana Ranaut

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 26

Accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of starting a new tradition of raising ‘false’ issues, Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut said he was making an issue out of a non-issue by spreading misconceptions regarding the Agniveer scheme.

Cong demands FIR against Kangana Himachal Pradesh Congress state secretary, Devender Sharma, has lodged a complaint against BJP Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut for allegedly addressing all Congress members as ‘thieves’. He submitted a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police and the Election Commission, demanding legal action against her and registration of an FIR. Sharma stated that her provocative statements had hurt public sentiments. Emphasising his long-standing service in Congress, he expressed dismay over being labelled as a ‘thief’ and demanded swift action against her, requesting registration of a case in this matter.— TNS Agniveers to get good salary After a youth trains for four years at government expense, he will get a good salary for this time period, thereafter he will get a permanent job with pension. — Kangana Ranaut, Mandi LS candidate

Addressing an election rally in Bharmour tribal area of Chamba district today, she said the Congress was spreading lies by saying that after four years, 75 per cent of the Agniveers would have no future and their lives would be ruined. “Under the Agnipath scheme, 25 per cent Agniveers will get permanent posting in the army and for the remaining 75 per cent soldiers, all the BJP-ruled state governments have made 10-20 per cent reservation in their police force and 10 per cent quota has been assigned to them in the paramilitary forces,” she said, trying to explain the scheme. “A youth will train for four years at government expense, he will get a good salary for this time period after which he will get a permanent job with pension. The Agniveers will not suffer any loss,” she further said.

“Rahul Gandhi is spreading outright lies among the people for the benefit of his party and is misleading the public,” she lamented. She appealed to the youth not to fall for such false propaganda.

Kangana said, “Congress first cheated my mothers, sisters, daughters in the name of giving Rs 1,500 every month to come to power in the state and now their national leader is coming to Himachal and spreading the lie of giving Rs 8,500 per month”.

“The real face of the Congress, which came to power in the state by making false promises, like free electricity, 1 lakh jobs every year and giving ? 1500 per month to women, has been exposed,” she said.

