Raids in Kangra to nab Mehatpur hooch case kingpin

People warned against buying spurious liquor

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 30

After busting a racket of making and packing hooch in Mehatpur industrial area of Una district yesterday, the police today conducted raids in Kangra to nab the alleged kingpin in the case.

Sources said that Una police conducted raids in Palampur to nab Gaurav Minhas, who was the alleged kingpin and running illicit liquor factory in the Mehatpur industrial area. The police failed to arrest Gaurav Minhas of Palampur.

Una SP Arjit Sen admitted that the police had conducted raids in the Palampur area of Kangra to arrest Minhas. He said Minhas was also one of the accused in the Mandi hooch tragedy last year, in which seven people died.

The sources here said the accused were running a hooch factory in Mehatpur in a rented industrial unit. They used to procure ethanol from a plant based in Uttarakhand. The ethanol that was used in making hooch was of industrial grade. In Mehatpur-based factory, the accused after diluting the ethanol used to fill it in ‘Santara’ brand country made liquor bottles.

One of the accused in the case has told police that he used to transport illicit liquor prepared in Mehatpur factory to Kangra. In Kangra, he was told to come a particular spot where those accused in case used to take vehicle from him. They would offload the illicit liquor at an undisclosed destination and hand over the vehicle to him.

The SP said there was very little difference and it was tough to distinguish between the real bottles of ‘Santara’ brand and illicit liquor being produced in Mehatpur. “We have issued a warning in the state that the people should be very cautious while buying ‘Santara’ brand country liquor from unauthorised dealers as it could threaten their life,” the SP said.

When asked if industrial grade ethanol was being used to manufacture hooch in Mehatpur, he said it could only be ascertained after forensic report was received. He said hooch being produced in Mehatpur was probably being sold through small eating joints in rural areas. The cost of real bottle of ‘Santara’ brand was Rs 230 per bottle in market whereas the accused were selling it for Rs 160 per bottle.

Before the police raided the premises in Mehatpur, the workers working in factory burnt down the stock of packing and other material in factory and fled. The police officials said that they initially caught hooch being carried in a vehicle and arrested two accused Mohit Rajpoot and Ashwani Kumar. The workers in factory got news of the arrests and fled burning the packaging material.

Meanwhile, sources here said the Department of Industries had cancelled the lease of industrial unit in Una in which the hooch was being produced.

