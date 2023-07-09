Rail motor car derails

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 8

A rail motor car running on the Shimla-Kalka track derailed near the Koti-Gumman railway station around 4.30 pm today. All 14 passengers on board escaped unhurt. A relief train from Kalka was immediately sent to take stock of the

situation and provide relief.

The engineering staff were working to put the derailed rail car back on the track. The damage was being assessed. A rail motor car accommodates a few passengers only.