Rail traffic suspended on Kalka-Solan track till August 6

Solan, July 18

Rail traffic has been suspended on the Kalka-Solan section of the world heritage railway track till August 6 owing to restoration work of the track after debris and boulders damaged a sizable part of the track.

As per directionsissued by the railway officials on July 16, allUp and down trains scheduled to ply between Kalka-Solan have been cancelled for the next three weeks from July 17 to August 6.

Occurrence of major hill slips, embankment slips, fallen trees and heavy boulders on the track at different locations between Kalka and Solan have been cited as the reason.

As many as seven Up trains ply on the track from Kalka to Shimla and an equal number ply from Shimla to Kalka on a daily basis.

Trains were suspended on the track since July 9 when a major part of the track was inundated between Dharampurand Parwanoo, especially at Koti and Sanwara following incessant rains.

Relief work was in an advanced stage though given the colossal damage, three-week time has been sought by the staff to rectify the track, informed an official.

Several uprooted trees which have fallen across the track pose another challenge for the restoration as they have to be axed.

Since the condition of the track between Solan-Shimla was considerably fine, the railways will resume work on this section initially. Trial runs are being conducted since yesterday to examine the track after restoration work assumed speed.

