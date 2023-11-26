Railways beat Himachal 8-0

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 25

The Railways defeated Himachal 8-0 in a match in the National Women Football Championship held here today. In another match, Maharshtra defeated Bihar 2-0.

Five teams are participating in the Pool-F of the championship that comprises the Raiways, Himachal, Bihar, Maharastra and Andaman and Nicobar. Yesterday, Himachal defeated Andaman Nicobar 17-0 in a one-sided match.

#Bihar #Football #Hamirpur