Railways extend train cancellation schedule as Kalka-Shimla track remains damaged

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The Railways has extended the cancellation schedule of 10 narrow-gauge trains on the UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track by another month, till December 31, as restoration work on Bridge No 57 between Taksal and Gumma railway stations remains incomplete.

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Heavy rainfall on August 29 washed away the soil beneath the track near the bridge, leaving a section suspended in the air. Repair work was delayed after subsequent spells of rain washed away freshly laid construction material and crate walls at the site.

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Although restoration work has gathered pace following a let-up in rainfall, untimely showers in the first week of October, coupled with the challenges of working in hilly terrain, have further delayed the project, a Northern Railway official said.

As per an order issued by the railway authorities on October 18, five up trains operating from Kalka to Shimla — trains numbered 52457, 52451, 52459 and 52455, along with the Up Mix train — have been fully cancelled. Five down trains operating from Shimla to Kalka — numbered 52458, 52452, 52460 and 52456, along with the Down Mix train — have also been fully cancelled.

Train No. 52453 will operate partially, skipping the Kalka-Dharampur stretch and running only between Dharampur and Shimla. Train No. 52454, meanwhile, will run from Kalka to Dharampur and terminate there, skipping the onward journey to Kalka.

A Northern Railway official said the cancellation schedule had been extended in view of the ongoing restoration work, in accordance with the order issued on October 18.

The prolonged disruption comes even as the Railways has undertaken restoration work on other damaged sections of the heritage line in the past. A stretch between Summer Hill and Jutogh, damaged during the heavy rains in August 2023, was restored in October that year after around two months. Major landslides had left a substantial portion of that track suspended in the air.

The ongoing restoration near Bridge No 57, however, has stretched over several months, delaying the resumption of normal train services.

The Kalka-Shimla railway line, opened to traffic in 1903 during the British era, is valued for its historical and heritage significance despite not being a profitable operation for the Railways.