Railways, Maharashtra eves in football quarters

Hamirpur, November 30
The women football teams of the Indian Railways and Maharashtra secured their position in the quarterfinals of the National Women Football Championship here yesterday. As many as five teams of women participated in pool-F league matches of the championship, including Indian Railways, Maharashtra, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar, which continued here for a week. Hosting a championship here was an initiative of Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Advisor to Chief Minister and president of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association. Apart from hosting the championship, he invited girl students of various schools to witness the football matches and encouraged them to join sports.
Bittu said although the state team could not make it to the quarter finals, the championship created awareness among the youth in the region. He added that teams from far-flung states such as Bihar, Maharashtra and Andaman & Nicobar also encouraged cultural exchange among players and locals.
