Rain brings HRTC service to a halt

Shimla, August 14
Heavy rains, landslides and flashfloods left the HRTC bus services paralysed across the state today. According to HRTC Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur, buses operated only on 100 routes out 3,700 routes, mainly in the Dharamsala and Hamirpur Division. The bus service could not be operated in Mandi and Shimla Division on main line.
Around 400 buses are stuck due to road blockades and could not return back at the headquarters.
Due to rains, one bus was washed away in a cloudburst at Shivabadar (Thata, Mandi), while one bus and one tempo traveller were damaged due to uprooting of a tree in Shimla. Water entered the Dharampur bus stand due which some equipment was washed away. The HRTC crew has been directed to ply buses only on roads which the crew feels is safe.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement
Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...
3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple
11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...
300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam
DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people
Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre
Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...