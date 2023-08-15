Rain brings HRTC service to a halt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 14

Heavy rains, landslides and flashfloods left the HRTC bus services paralysed across the state today. According to HRTC Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur, buses operated only on 100 routes out 3,700 routes, mainly in the Dharamsala and Hamirpur Division. The bus service could not be operated in Mandi and Shimla Division on main line.

Around 400 buses are stuck due to road blockades and could not return back at the headquarters.

Due to rains, one bus was washed away in a cloudburst at Shivabadar (Thata, Mandi), while one bus and one tempo traveller were damaged due to uprooting of a tree in Shimla. Water entered the Dharampur bus stand due which some equipment was washed away. The HRTC crew has been directed to ply buses only on roads which the crew feels is safe.

