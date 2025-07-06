Rain caused over Rs 55 cr property loss: Hamirpur DC

The recent monsoon fury has caused extensive damage in the district, with losses to government and private property crossing Rs 55 crore. Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh shared this update, citing figures compiled by the District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC).

According to the report, the Jal Shakti Department has suffered the highest damage amounting to Rs 35.92 crore, followed by the Public Works Department with Rs 18.50 crore and the Electricity Board with Rs 8.69 lakh. The Horticulture Department reported crop losses worth Rs 2.17 lakh.

Residential damage includes three pucca houses (Rs 4.50 lakh) and the collapse of eight kutcha houses (Rs 8.15 lakh). Additionally, 37 huts were destroyed, incurring a loss of Rs 29.80 lakh, while 20 cowsheds were damaged, worth Rs 13.54 lakh.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed field officers of all departments to promptly report damages in their areas to ensure timely relief to affected residents. He also urged the public to exercise extreme caution during this period.

Residents have been advised to stay away from rivers, streams, landslide-prone zones, and weak structures. People should avoid going outdoors during heavy rainfall, refrain from taking shelter under trees, and maintain a safe distance from electric wires.

In case of any emergency, residents are encouraged to contact the District Disaster Control Room via toll-free number 1077 or phone number 01972-221277. The Meteorological Department has issued a five-day alert for heavy rainfall starting July 5.