Rain claims 7 lives in HP, 2 missing; landslips bring Shimla to standstill

Shimla, August 23

At least seven persons have died and two are missing following heavy rain across the state since Tuesday night. The deaths have occurred in Mandi and Shimla districts. While five persons died in separate incidents of landslide and flashflood in Mandi district, a couple from Jharkhand was buried alive in a landslide at a village in Mashobra near Shimla. Two people are missing in Mandi.

Apart from claiming seven lives, the downpour and subsequent landslides brought life to a standstill in the affected areas, particularly in Shimla. While still struggling to come to terms with the fatal landslides that claimed around 25 lives last week, the state capital relived the horror of landslides (minus the loss of lives) and huge deodar trees falling on houses and vehicles today. As many as 13 roads in the city remained closed for vehicular movement today. Many vehicles got damaged due to landslides and uprooted trees; debris also fell on the railway yard at the Shimla station. Roads have sunk at many points and several buildings have been vacated as a safety measure in different parts of the city.

In Solan district, the Balad bridge connecting Baddi to Haryana has been severely damaged. Also, vehicular traffic through Chakki Mod on the Parwanoo-Dharampur National Highway-5 was hit by reoccurring landslides. Men and machines were deputed to clear the mounds of debris. Two national highways — Mandi to Kullu via Pandoh and Mandi-Jogindernagar — have been closed in Mandi district. Overall, 709 roads are obstructed across the state.

