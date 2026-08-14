Rain clouds loom over Himachal’s Independence Day functions

Independence Day functions in some districts of Himachal Pradesh could be affected by rain as the weather department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated places in four districts — Mandi, Sirmaur, Kangra and Bilaspur. Weather in the remaining eight districts is likely to remain clear.

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From August 17 onwards, rainfall activity is expected to intensify, with the department issuing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in five districts — Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur. For August 18, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued for Kangra and Sirmaur.

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During the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain was recorded at a few places, with heavy rain at isolated places. The highest rainfall was recorded in parts of Kangra, Bilaspur and Mandi districts.

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Meanwhile, 114 roads remain blocked across the state. Ten power distribution transformers and several water supply schemes have also been disrupted.