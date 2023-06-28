 Rain continues to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, loss due to floods pegged at Rs 219 crore : The Tribune India

Death toll in rain-related incidents rises to 19 in the state

A three-storey building collapsed at Kheel Jashli village near Kumarhatti. Tribune photo



PTI

Shimla, June 28

Moderate to heavy rains continue to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, triggering landslides and leading to closure of over 100 roads across the state.

As many as 127 roads were closed, out of which 90 are expected to be opened by Wednesday night, officials said.

The cumulative losses due to rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon on June 24 is estimated to be Rs 219.29 crore.

The Jal Shakti Vibhag suffered maximum loss with Rs 100.97 crore, followed by the Public Works department with 90.50 crore and Horticulture department with 26.22 crore, according to data by the state emergency operation centre.

Meanwhile, four persons were killed and one other was injured in a car accident on Wednesday as the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off and fell into a gorge on Bhadrash-Rohru link road here.

The toll due to rain-related incidents has risen to 19 in the state, while 34 have sustained injuries and three others are missing, according to official data.

The local Met office has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on Thursday and thunderstorm and lightning on June 30, July 1 and 2.

State capital Shimla was the wettest with 76 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, followed by Dalhousie with 62 mm, Mashobra with 59 mm, Poanta Sahib with 52 mm, Berthin 29 mm and Seobagh 22 mm.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur lased out at the Congress government for failing to effectively handle the flood situation despite prior warning by the Met department.

In a statement, Thakur said heavy rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in the state causing huge loss of lives and property. Several areas have been cut away due to damage to roads, water and power supply has been disrupted, the BJP leader said.

The government did not even convene any high-level meeting to review the situation and speed up relief, rehabilitation and rescue operations and people have been left to fend for themselves, he said. Thakur also urged people to take necessary precautions.

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

