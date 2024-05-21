Rain cools down Shimla after days of severe heat

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 20

Brief showers provided some relief to people from the prevailing hot weather in Shimla this evening. Light drizzle has been reported from some other parts of the state as well, bringing down the maximum temperatures by a few notches.Even as the maximum temperatures have dropped by 1-2°C across the state over the past 24 hours, the heatwave prevailed at Dharamsala, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Una, Solan, Palampur, Gaggal, Hamirpur and Bilaspur today.

The weather is likely to remain hot in the coming days as there’s no forecast for rain over the next four-five days. The Met Department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave till May 24.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla