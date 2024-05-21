Rain cools down Shimla after days of severe heat

Shimla, May 20
Brief showers provided some relief to people from the prevailing hot weather in Shimla this evening. Light drizzle has been reported from some other parts of the state as well, bringing down the maximum temperatures by a few notches.Even as the maximum temperatures have dropped by 1-2°C across the state over the past 24 hours, the heatwave prevailed at Dharamsala, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Una, Solan, Palampur, Gaggal, Hamirpur and Bilaspur today.
The weather is likely to remain hot in the coming days as there’s no forecast for rain over the next four-five days. The Met Department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave till May 24.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’
CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...