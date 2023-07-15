Rain damage mounts to Rs 70 cr in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 14

Heavy rain in the region has caused a loss of Rs 70 crore to public property in Kangra and about Rs 40 crore in Una district. Most of the roads in Kangra district have been damaged.

In Kangra, the Chakki bridge, which connects Kangra to Pathankot district of Punjab, has been damaged severely. The protection wall built around the pillars of the Chakki bridge was damaged in flashfloods after which the district administration closed the bridge for traffic. Landslides have damaged many roads. The Dharamsala-McLeodganj road, which was repaired recently, was again damaged due to landslides.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said that all roads in the district were now open to traffic. The damage to roads, electricity board network and water supply schemes in the district had been estimated at about Rs 70 crore. The losses were likely to go up after reports were received from interior areas. He added that the minimum damage to private property had been reported.

Traffic on the Una-Hoshiarpur road was affected as the Galuwal bridge was damaged.

