Rain deficit set to hit growth of veggies, growers worried

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 22

After excess rain was recorded from March to October in the Solan region, November witnessed a rain deficit of 44 per cent, which increased to 98 per cent in December.

Advice for farmers Farmers have been advised to go for mixed cropping of tall and short vegetable crops to provide protection from cold waves in areas where frost & chill injury has become common

Shelter belt plantation on the leeward side in the orchards has also been recommended

Farmers have also been directed to follow weather forecast-based agro-advisory issued by agricultural universities Huge gap in day, night temps The large gap in night and day temperatures may result in chilling injury to crops and may also result in animal health problems. Dr Satish Bhardwaj, Nauni university

In November, barely 6.4 mm of rain was received against the normal rainfall of 11.5 mm, whereas in December, it was as low as 0.61 mm against the normal 31 mm, said scientists of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

Elaborating upon the significance of winter rain, Dr Satish Bhardwaj, Head of Department of Environmental Sciences, said, “Rains during November and December are essential to ensure the sowing of wheat and mustard, besides the growth of winter vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, peas, garlic, onion, etc. The soil moisture deficit due to scant rains is set to affect these crops adversely.”

The combination of sunny skies and low night temperatures that is prevailing in this region is, however, considered favourable for wheat. Despite this, appropriate rainfall is essential for growth and development of this crop. The problem is largely owing to prevailing clear sunshine during the day time and a sharp drop at night. This is disastrous for mustard and other vegetable crops especially at its flowering stage, say farm scientists.

They expressed concern that since there is no possibility of good rain in the coming days, it will further affect crops and the planting of new fruit plants.

“In this region, the minimum temperature is in the range of 1 to 1.5 degrees Celsius whereas the maximum temperature is 22 to 23 degrees Celsius. The large gap in night and day temperatures may result in chilling injury to the crops and may also result in animal health problems,” said Bhardwaj.

Scientists recommend using sprinkler irrigation to release latent heat of fusion by releasing heat into the surrounding air through condensation of water droplets.

Farmers have been advised to ensure “life-saving” irrigation for wheat, mustard and all winter vegetable crops. “Orchardists should mulch the basins of the fruit plants after proper hoeing and weeding operations to conserve the available moisture in situ. The thermal insulation by the application of locally available mulches will reduce the cooling rate of soil surface and keep soil warm,” said a farm scientist from the Nauni university.