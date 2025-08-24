Rain fury: All educational institutions in Kangra district to remain closed on Monday

In view of the ongoing heavy rain and the Orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for August 25, the District Disaster Management Authority has ordered the closure of all government and private educational institutions, including technical institutes, colleges, universities, and Anganwadis in Kangra district on Monday.

However, residential institutions are exempted from this order.

The order was issued by Hemraj Bairwa, District Magistrate-cum-Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, as a precautionary measure to safeguard lives amidst risk of landslides, flash floods, uprooting of trees and road blockages. Several roads in rural areas have already been disrupted due to continuous rain.

While classes will remain suspended, teaching and administrative staff have been asked to report to their respective institutions and perform their duties as required. Any violation of the order will attract action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, authorities warned.