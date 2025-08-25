DT
Rain fury: All educational institutions in Solan district to remain closed on Tuesday

Rain fury: All educational institutions in Solan district to remain closed on Tuesday

Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 10:46 PM Aug 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
All private and government educational institutions in Solan district will remain closed on Tuesday following an orange alert issued by the Indian Metrological Department.

With a prediction for heavy rain, landslides and cloudburst, all anganwadis and vocational institutes will also remain closed as per the orders issued by the Solan Deputy Commissioner this evening.

While classes will remain suspended, teaching and administrative staff have been asked to report to their respective institutions and perform their duties as required.

The incessant rain in Solan has led to the closure of 23 link roads. The Gamber and other rivers are in spate, affecting vehicular traffic.

