DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rain fury disrupts life in Palampur region

Rain fury disrupts life in Palampur region

Landslide near SM Convention Centre damages vehicle

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:45 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A vehicle damaged in a landslide on Pathankot-Mandi national highway.
Advertisement

Continuous monsoon showers disrupted normal life across Palampur and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, with rising water levels in rivers and seasonal rivulets, waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions reported from several locations.

Advertisement

A landslide on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway near the SM Convention Centre damaged a vehicle parked along the roadside. Fortunately, no one was inside the vehicle when the boulders and debris came down and no injuries were reported.

Advertisement

The rain also affected Bir, Baijnath, Gopalpur, Bundla, Kandi and Panchrukhi, where showers continued for hours, inundating low-lying pockets and slowing vehicular movement. Educational institutions across the region remain closed following the state government’s decision in view of the adverse weather forecast for the next two days.

Advertisement

With the Meteorological Department predicting more rainfall, the local administration has advised residents to stay away from landslide-prone stretches and avoid venturing near swollen rivers and seasonal streams.

Palampur SDM OP Yadav said the administration is closely monitoring the situation and road maintenance teams have been kept on standby to clear debris and restore traffic wherever required. Residents have also been urged to avoid unnecessary travel during spells of intense rainfall and follow official advisories.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts