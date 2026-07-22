Rain fury disrupts life in Palampur region

Continuous monsoon showers disrupted normal life across Palampur and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, with rising water levels in rivers and seasonal rivulets, waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions reported from several locations.

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A landslide on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway near the SM Convention Centre damaged a vehicle parked along the roadside. Fortunately, no one was inside the vehicle when the boulders and debris came down and no injuries were reported.

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The rain also affected Bir, Baijnath, Gopalpur, Bundla, Kandi and Panchrukhi, where showers continued for hours, inundating low-lying pockets and slowing vehicular movement. Educational institutions across the region remain closed following the state government’s decision in view of the adverse weather forecast for the next two days.

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With the Meteorological Department predicting more rainfall, the local administration has advised residents to stay away from landslide-prone stretches and avoid venturing near swollen rivers and seasonal streams.

Palampur SDM OP Yadav said the administration is closely monitoring the situation and road maintenance teams have been kept on standby to clear debris and restore traffic wherever required. Residents have also been urged to avoid unnecessary travel during spells of intense rainfall and follow official advisories.