Rain fury in Himachal: 7 critically ill tourists airlifted from Chandratal lake to Bhunter airport

Mandi, July 11

Seven critically ill tourists were on Tuesday evacuated by Himachal government with the help of army choppers from remote Chandratal lake area in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti to Bhunter airport Kullu.

Among these are two elderly tourists and one little girl. While remaining 293 tourists, including three foreign tourists, are being evacuated via road.

Today, the Border Roads Organisation has cleared snow on the road from Losar ahead up to Chandratal to make easy access for the rescue team at the site.

Around 40 members are in the rescue team led by ADC Kaza comprising ITBP, BRO soldiers and local youths of Spiti. Two tourists airlifted from Chandratal to Bhunter have been admitted to zonal hospital Kullu.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said, “From Manali to Mandi one way traffic has been restored via alternate routes to evacuate stranded tourists out of the area toward their respective destinations. So far 4,500 tourist vehicles have been moved to Mandi from Manali, while 5,000 vehicles are being moved to Mandi from Aut. As many as 2,500 tourists were stuck at Aut due to blockade of Chandigarh-Manali highway, while a similar number of tourists were stuck in Manali. Traffic from Mandi side to Kullu is completely stopped to ensure smooth traffic from Manali to Mandi.”

CM said tomorrow efforts would be made to ensure road connectivity from Manikaran and Lahaul valley to Mandi, so that all stranded tourists will be moved safely out of the area toward their respective destinations. Army choppers are deployed in a rescue operation, which will resume its service by tomorrow.

The Kullu district administration has rescued 50 people from Pabati Baag area near Shrikhand Mahadev in Kullu today. So far 9 bodies have been recovered in Kullu till date, while two bodies were recovered in Mandi district today. A large number of people were stuck in Manikaran area due to road blockade, while around 500 tourists were stuck at Sarchu due to blockade of Manali-Leh highway.

Few tourists were rescued by the administration in Lahaul valley, who were stuck on Manali-Leh highway between Teling nullaha and Pagal nullah for the last two days.

