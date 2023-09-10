Rain fury set to dominate 7-day monsoon session

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 9

The Vidhan Sabha secretariat has already received a record number of 670 questions for the seven-day monsoon session slated to commence on September 18.

A majority of MLAs have shown concern over damage caused by unprecedented heavy rain in the state. As such, the issue of relief and rehabilitation post rain disaster will dominate the Assembly session. The BJP has accused the Congress government of adopting a discriminatory approach in relief work. The Opposition had even demanded the convening of a special session to discuss the rain disaster.

Almost 80 per cent of the questions asked by both ruling and Opposition MLAs revolve around damage caused to public and private property and infrastructure. The convening of the monsoon session was delayed due to the rain disaster; the session is normally held in August.

With more than a week still to go for the session, the MLAs are likely to file more questions. The BJP has accused the state government of poor preparedness for the monsoon, shoddy relief and rehabilitation work and discrimination on political lines. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed anguish over the Central Government not declaring the rain fury in Himachal as a national calamity and not granting special financial grants when 418 persons had died and total losses due to heavy rain have crossed Rs 8,677 crore.

Usually, senior MLAs ask questions on policy decisions or issues such as unemployment, debt situation and rising drug addiction but this time even they have put queries on the damage caused by heavy rain in their Assembly constituencies.

