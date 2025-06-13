Rain, gusty winds lash Dharamsala; mild snowfall in Dhauladhar ranges

Rain accompanied by thunderstorm lashed Dharamsala, McLeodganj, and adjoining areas on Friday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the ongoing heat wave. The showers began at around 7:15 am and continued till 8:30 am.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Dharamsala was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 21 degrees Celsius.

The soaring temperature in Dharamsala and other lower parts of Kangra district forced the district administration to issue an advisory on heatwave.

The sudden change in weather on Friday morning will lead to a noticeable dip in temperature, offering respite to residents who had been facing unusually high temperatures over the past several days.

Meanwhile, the upper reaches of the Dhauladhar ranges witnessed mild snowfall, which may also contribute to decreased temperature in the lower areas.

Although the rains have stopped at the time of writing this news report, clouds were still hovering over the sky.

The weather department has predicted more rainfall in the next week.