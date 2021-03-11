Rain, hail lash Palampur, snow in higher reaches

Palampur, May 12
High velocity wind accompanied by rain and hailstorm lashed Palampur and its adjoining areas this afternoon disrupting normal life in many parts of the region, while high altitude areas of Chhota, Bara Bhanghal and Dhauladhar ranges experienced snow.
Reports reaching here said upper areas of Palampur like Holta, Banuri, Tanda Mehanja Rajpur, Gopalpur, etc. were badly hit by bad weather. Fruit crops were damaged and trees were uprooted blocking local roads and highways, besides damaging transmission lines.
Power supply was disrupted. Vehicular traffic to Chhota Bhanghal was suspended following heavy rain. Bara Gram, Kothi Kohar and Bir Billing, famous paragliding destination near Palampur, were hit by hailstorm.
Upper reaches of Dhauladhar experienced unusual heavy snowfall in May.
