Rain, hailstorm cause traffic snarl-ups in Himachal

Shimla, December 4
Shimla and a few other parts of the state received intermittent showers throughout the day today. In late evening, parts of the city were lashed by hailstone, causing traffic snarls at places as the vehicles slipped on the road. Tourists and schools children faced a lot of inconvenience due to the sudden change in the weather.
The hailstorm and intermittent showers throughout the day have pushed down the temperatures. Temperatures have slipped up to six to seven degrees below normal at places like Mandi and Dalhousie. In Shimla, the temperature has slipped 2.6 degree below normal following the rain and hailstorm.
A few places have started recording minimum temperature below zero degrees. The lowest temperature today was recorded at Keylong at minus 5.6 degree Celsius, and in Kalpa at minus 2.0. Shimla recorded a low of 5.4 degree Celsius today.
