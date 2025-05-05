Rain, hailstorm continue to lash state

Light to moderate rain continues to lash most parts of state, while a few places, particularly Shimla and the adjoining areas, endured hailstorm along with the rain. In the upper Shimla area, most of which was hit by a massive hailstorm on Saturday, rain and a relatively less intense hailstorm was recorded today as well.

Gradually, the massive loss suffered by the fruit and vegetable growers due to the hailstorm on Saturday is becoming crystal clear. The most affected fruits belts are of the Theog Assembly constituency, and the nearby areas.

Kuldeep Rathore, MLA from Theog Assembly constituency, today said that the hailstorm has caused severe damage to fruits like apple, cherry, plum and pears and vegetables in Theog, Kotgarh and Kumarsain areas. While directing the officials to assess the damage in the affected areas, the MLA has urged the government to provide immediate relief and appropriate compensation to the affected growers.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over the next few days till May 8 and an orange alert for gusty winds in the range of 40-50kmph. Over the next 12 hours, there’s a likelihood of light rain at a few places in the districts of Kangra, mandi, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Shimla and Kullu. There could be a light snowfall in the higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti over the next 12 days.

Chamba: A shepherd died and more than 100 goats were swept away in a flash flood in Raipur of Chowari subdivision in Chamba district late on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Amar Singh, 65, a resident of Cheli village.

The police said, Amar, along with his associate Kuldeep Singh, had camped near a stream with their herd.

Relentless rains caused the water level in the stream to rose rapidly, which started sweeping away the goats. In an attempt to rescue them, Amar jumped into the stream but was caught in the strong current. Kuldeep alerted villagers, prompting an immediate search operation by locals.

At dawn, villagers discovered Amar's body trapped among rocks some distance downstream.

Raman Chaudhary, In-charge, Chowari police station, said the body had been retrieved and handed over to the family after conducting autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Department has provided immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to the family of Amar. The villagers have also demanded fair compensation from the administration for the loss of livestock of the affected shepherds.