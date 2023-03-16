Rain, hailstorm lash D'sala

Dharamsala, March 15
Heavy rain and a hailstorm lashed the Dharamsala region and many parts of Kangra district today, bringing down temperatures. The upper reaches of the Dhauladhar mountains also received snowfall.
According to experts of CSK HP Agriculture University, Palampur, the yield of wheat and vegetables is likely to come down by up to 25 per cent due to high temperatures prevailing in the region last month. Rain and hail at a time when the wheat crop was ripening may further affect the yield of the wheat crop and vegetables, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Governor can't spark govt fall', SC questions Koshyari's role
Wants to know grounds that called for floor test in Shinde-U...
US upholds McMahon Line, says Arunachal integral part of India
Bipartisan Senate resolution on border passed
Burnt, soiled... excuses for 'lost' Haryana record
Ex-sarpanches fail to furnish fund receipts | Audit flagged ...