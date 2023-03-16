Rain, hailstorm lash D'sala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 15

Heavy rain and a hailstorm lashed the Dharamsala region and many parts of Kangra district today, bringing down temperatures. The upper reaches of the Dhauladhar mountains also received snowfall.

According to experts of CSK HP Agriculture University, Palampur, the yield of wheat and vegetables is likely to come down by up to 25 per cent due to high temperatures prevailing in the region last month. Rain and hail at a time when the wheat crop was ripening may further affect the yield of the wheat crop and vegetables, they said.