Rain, hailstorm lash Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 23

Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as the local MeT office issued an 'orange' alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in 10 districts on May 24. Shimla and surrounding areas were lashed by hailstorms accompanied by lightning, thunder and rain.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm and gusty winds was recorded at many places in Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu and Solan districts.

The Weather Department had issued an orange alert for widespread precipitation across the state for today and day after. For tomorrow, the department had predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds (speed 30 to 40 kmph) at isolated places in the state.

Following today’s precipitation, the deviation in average maximum temperatures dropped from yesterday’s 2.8°C to 1.5°C. On Tuesday, Una recorded the season’s highest temperature of 42.8°C.

As per the weather forecast, the average minimum and maximum temperatures will remain four to five degrees below normal over the next four to five days.

A warning has been issued that there can be disruption of traffic and other essential services in hilly districts. The disruption of power and communication services is likely in low and mid hilly districts due to expected thunderstorm and lighting. Also, poor visibility conditions in hills can make travelling difficult.