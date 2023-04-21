Rain, hailstorm & snow continue to batter state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 20

The state has been reeling under intense rainfall, light to moderate snowfall and isolated spells of hailstorm across the state for the past over 48 hours now.

Shimla and nearby places such as Kufri endured a brief hailstorm this afternoon. “The precipitation has been less intense today as compared to yesterday. The intensity will start reducing significantly from tomorrow,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

Due to the precipitation, 63 roads have been affected and 142 distribution transformers disrupted. Lahaul and Spiti is the most-affected district, with 42 roads and 68 transformers being out of order. Five water supply schemes have also been affected.

Apart from higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, Shimla and Kinnaur, snowfall has been reported in some panchayats such as Hango and Nako of the Hangrang valley in Kinnaur. “It’s been snowing here intermittently since last night. As our orchards are in the pre-flowering stage at the moment, we don’t expect much damage yet. But the pea crop will be affected,” said Suraj Moni, pradhan, Hango gram panchayat.

An intense spell of hailstorm last evening, however, has damaged the apple crop in a couple of panchayats around Narkanda. With temperatures dipping sharply due to the precipitation, the apple growers at higher elevation, where the orchards are in bloom, are keeping their fingers crossed.

Vehicles on a road amid snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti district. ANI

“Heavy rain and sharp dip in temperature can affect pollination. We are hoping the weather clears up quickly,” said Ashutosh Chauhan, an orchardist from Shimla.

As per the MeT forecast, the maximum temperature will stay below normal in all districts over the next one week.

Meanwhile, the higher reaches of Chamba district received fresh snowfall today while lower areas witnessed heavy rain accompanied by a thunderstorm and hails. Temperatures fell sharply.

Avalanche blocks Chenab flow