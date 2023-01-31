Rain, high-velocity winds snap power supply in Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 30

Haripurdhar received four inches of snow this morning while other higher reaches of the Sirmaur district have yet to witness any snowfall this season.

Residents woke up amid a white mantle even as the cold conditions aggravated their hardships with the disruption of power supply since last evening.

The season’s first snow brought cheer to residents. Till now, there has been no snowfall in the area during this season. Residents preferred to stay indoors as slippery roads made commuting difficult.

Power supply was disrupted for several hours in several parts of Paonta Sahib, Nahan and Rajgarh sub-division since last evening after rain and high velocity winds lashed the area.

Several roads, including Kala Amb-Paonta Sahib Road, Bata Chownk-Lal Dhank-Jagadhari Road, Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Gumma Road and Nahan-Dosarka-Sarahan Road that comprise national highways and 11 state roads in Shillai and Sangrah subdivisions, were closed after the onset of inclement weather.

The power supply from 444 distribution transformers in Paonta Sahib, Nahan and Rajgarh subdivision was also disrupted owing

to the inclement weather conditions.

The Electricity Department staff, however, swung into action since morning to repair transformers.

As many as 391 transformers were restored by evening. Meanwhile, the work to repair 53 transformers, including 24 in Nahan and 29 in Rajgarh subdivision, was underway. All national highways that were blocked had been opened for the vehicular traffic while work was underway to restore other roads as well, said Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner RK Gautam.

A potable water scheme, which was disrupted in Shillai subdivision owing to power outage, was also restored, said officials of the Electricity Department.

