Rain hits Shimla, neighbouring areas

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

Farmers and residents heaved a sigh of relief as rains lashed state capital Shimla and surrounding areas. Light showers in the upper Shimla region has ended two months of dry spell leading to dropping of apples in low altitude areas. Apple growers are keeping their fingers crossed expecting more rains in the coming days.

MeT office has issued yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds (with speed of 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over plains/lower and mid hills in all the 12 districts on May 3. It has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning likely at isolated places over mid high hills on May 2, 4 and 5.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from the night of May 1 and light rainfall is likely from May 2 to 5 at isolated places in plains and lower hills.

Gaggal received 8 mm of rain followed by Kalpa 6, Keylong, Khadrala, Saloni 4 mm each and Chopal 2mm.

Monsoon deficit from March 1 to April 30 was 97 per cent as the region received 12.7 mm average rains compared to normal rainfall of 176.6 mm.

The MeT department has advised proper ventilation in sheds. It has further advised that agriculture vegetable nursery and crop may be thatched with grass and ploy sheet and drainage at vegetable fields be ensured.

The mercury dropped by a few notches after rains but the lower hills of Himachal reeled under scorching sun as day temperatures stayed above normal. Una was hottest in the region 42.8 degree, six degree above normal while mercury stayed above 35.0 degree at most places in lower hills. Keylong was coldest during the night with a low of 5.2 degree C.

The dry weather conditions prevailing in lower hills are worrying the farmers and fruit growers as heat stress can affect the yield and cause early ripening of wheat and other rabi crops.

